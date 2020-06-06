BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The new generation T-14 “Armata” tank is ready to be exported to intentional buyers, RT reported, citing well-informed sources.
Specialists will decide which structural elements can be sent abroad, and what will be installed only on the tank version of the Russian army, they continued.
Another agency source said that the tank had obtained a passport for export. There is no official confirmation on this information from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov had announced the preparation of Armata for sale abroad. Several foreign nations reportely expressed their interest in the tank after being tested in Syria. The tank will be exported after the first batches of Armata are delivered to the Russian army.
The then Deputy Minister of Defense (now Deputy Prime Minister) Yuri Borisov said earlier that the Ministry of Defense has a contract to supply two T-14 battalions and a heavy BMPT-15 battalion.
The T-14 Armata is the world’s only third-generation tank. Its main difference from other tanks – in planning. The tower is unoccupied, the crew in an isolated armored capsule away from ammunition, the weapons are controlled remotely. It has multi-level protection against existing and promising weapons.
