BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The newly supplied MiG-29 jets were put to use on Wednesday and Thursday, as the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) heavily bombarded the jihadist forces in the Latakia, Idlib and Hama governorates.
According to the latest reports from the front, the Russian-supplied MiG-29 jets were used to heavily attack the positions of the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the Jisr Al-Shughour (Idlib) countryside, the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain (Hama, and the northeastern region of Latakia.
In particular, the MiG-29 was reportedly used to hit jihadist bases in the fortified towns of Kabani and Al-Sirmaniyeh, which have been the primary target of the Syrian Armed Forces for the last two days.
Another report said that the raids carried out by the new aircraft are characterized by high accuracy, and come in response to repeated violations and successive attacks by armed groups on army sites and vital installations in the region, noting that MiG-29 are aircraft that use modern systems.
A source from the Syrian Army said these airstrikes are being carried out in response to a number of attacks launched by the Turkestan Islamic Party and their jihadist allies in the Al-Ghaab Plain.
The Syrian Arab Army has also pushed reinforcements to this front, as reports of a new operation begin to surface.
