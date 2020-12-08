BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Kalashnikov attack drones were tested during the ongoing conflict inside Syria, a new report revealed this week.

The head of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, told reporters that the plane has proven itself well, and is very effective, despite its low power. In addition to reconnaissance aircraft, the Russian Ministry of Defense will also acquire military drones.

A report by RT Arabic revealed that these drones, which are new to the Russian military, were tested against enemy targets during the ongoing conflict inside the Syrian Arab Republic.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Kalashnikov complex last year displayed the Kub-BLA” and “Lancet” kamikaze drones developed by its subsidiary. In fact, these devices are projectiles that fly in remote control mode over the battlefield and detonate upon reaching an enemy position.

The Kub-BLA carries a payload of about three kilograms, can fly for up to 30 minutes at a speed of 80-130 kilometers per hour and is able to hit the target regardless of its concealment and terrain.

The Lancet has two versions: Lancet 1 weighs five kilograms and carries one kilogram of payload and hits targets in a radius of 40 kilometers, and Lancet 3 carries a payload of three kilograms with a total weight of 12 kilograms.

The developer calls the vehicles “a smart multi-role weapon capable of independently searching for and destroying a specific target, unlike the Kub-BLA, it has a TV directive channel, thanks to which it does not lose video contact with the operator until it touches the target. It also dispenses with navigation via satellites, because they determine the coordinates from different sources and locations, and thus, the drone can strike in the air, on the ground, and in the water without creating additional infrastructure.

Other unmanned vehicles are also being tested in Russia, Chemezov added: “If we talk about the creation of medium-sized drones, we can also mention the Corsar drones, which can carry weapons. They were presented at the military parade and at the” Jeremiah “exhibition. There are several copies that fly, are undergoing experimental operation …”.