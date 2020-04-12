The S-500 is not just a conventional air and missile defence system, but an anti-space weapon whose introduction will fundamentally change Russia’s air defence capabilities, says Col. (ret) Sergei Khatylev, former head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the special forces command of the Russian Air Force.
“The system is capable of solving several tasks, for example, the detection and destruction of conventional aerodynamic targets, airplanes and helicopters, cruise missiles – anything that flies at speeds up to hypersonic. But besides this, the S-500 can shoot down ballistic targets, and not just during the downward portion of their flight, but at all other stages as well. And here the speeds are already cosmic – several km per second,” Khatylev said, speaking to the Moskovskiy Komsomolets newspaper.
With its ability to take out targets at a range of up to 600 km and an altitude of nearly 200 km, the S-500 can effectively defend against targets in near space.’
In other words, “this is an anti-space weapon,” Khatylev stresses. “The complex features a partition approach where one locator works on targets flying at maximum altitude, while the other is used for those flying near to the ground at altitudes up to 30 km,” he explains.
According to the retired commander, the S-500’s capabilities will fundamentally alter Russia’s missile defences, which, going back to the days of the Cold War, have traditionally been concentrated around Moscow.
“With the advent of a complex like the S-500, we can talk about the anti-missile defence of whole territories. Later, when the production of these systems is increased and they are improved, we’ll be able to speak about creating on their basis the aerospace defences of the entire Russian Federation,” Khatylev says.
Last month, the Design Bureau for Special Machine-Building, a subsidiary of Almaz-Antey, confirmed that the S-500’s launcher, multi-functional locator, missile defence locator command post chassis and transporter units for early warning radar have already been developed, with testing underway.
Late last year, Russia’s defence ministry reported that state testing would begin in 2020, with deliveries to the military to start in 2025.
Russian defence giant Rostec has indicated that the first priority will be to manufacture the system for the Russian military before any talk of exports can even begin.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.