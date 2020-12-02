BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Russian radar manufacturer announced that the first “Container” radar, which started operation a year ago, has proven its worth.

A media source in the RTE company, which manufactures radar devices, revealed to Sputnik that the Container radar confirmed its ability to track stealth fighters, explaining that it was able to discover stealth fighters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from thousands of kilometers away.

The Container radar entered military service on December 1, 2019, in the Mordovia region. This radar can detect moving air targets more than 2,000 km from the borders of Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense .

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said that the radar has proven its importance and effectiveness to monitor what moves in the sky thousands of kilometers from the borders of Russia.

They pointed out that among the aircraft that the Container radar was able to discover were those of the NATO countries, but they did not specify which countries.

According to the source, quoting Kirill Makarov, Director General of the Remote Flight Research Institute, which manufactures the radars, the radar located in Mordovia is monitoring the sky of the European part of Russia.

A source in the Russian Defense Ministry had revealed earlierthat a comprehensive network will be established that relies on Container radars to discover planes heading to Russia, similar to the early warning network dedicated to detecting ballistic missiles.