BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – Chinese experts report that Russia is able to shoot down the U.S.-made F-35 fighters, using a new radar system that detects stealth targets 600 km away, regardless of their altitude and speed.

In an article published by China’s Sina News Agency, the experts pointed out that the aforementioned fighter is characterized by a high level of stealth and the possibility of reaching its target, but Russia has succeeded in developing a “formidable enemy” for this type of aircraft, which is the Nebo radar detection system.

The experts pointed out that the Russian system is able to detect aircraft targets at an altitude of 75,000 meters and at a distance of 600 km, allowing them to be tracked and targeted with S-400 or Pantsir-S1 missiles, which combat air and missile targets.

The article said that “Russia currently possesses the most modern radars and a large number of effective missiles, while its air defense can be described as very dense.”

The Nebo-O is intended for detection of winged and guided aircraft and missiles, including small hypersonic, ballistic and highly stealthy, at a distance of up to 600 km.

The system also includes identifying the country with the air target and combating its jamming devices, no matter how active they are.