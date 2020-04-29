BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – In a report released this week, the China-based Sina News Agency slammed the new Russian T-14 Armata tank’s performance in Syria, claiming the armored vehicle had “many problems.”
“The Russians are hosting the show again. Recently, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov announced that the Armata tank is already participating in real battles on the Syrian battlefield,” the publication began.
“Under these conditions, the combat effectiveness of the main battle tank of the new generation T-14 Armata was tested, and many ‘problems’ were found. The actual combat conditions promoted by the Russians are actually a ploy. There is no evidence. The only real thing is that war is still going on in Syria,” Sina News said, comparing the tank to the Su-57 aircraft, which they claimed also had many ‘problems’ during its test.
“Su-57 fighters did not remain in Syria for a long time before returning back to Russia. During this period, they did not participate in any battles, even if the militants did not have decent air defense capabilities. The Su-57 fighter was not even tested in the bombing, and therefore this kind of test is like a joke in the international community , ”Sina News added.
It is not clear where the Russian military tested the Armata tank; however, there were no reports from Syria on its effectiveness, as Syrian Arab Army (SAA) sources said they had no idea that it was used in the county.
To date, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the tank’s performance in Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.