BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants resumed their internal disagreements on Wednesday, when two large factions clashed in northern Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Turkish-backed militants of Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah and the Al-Hamzah Division clashed in the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside on Wednesday, resulting in a couple of casualties for the warring parties.

The monitor said the clashes reportedly took place in the town of Tal Halaf, which is located inside the Ras Al-‘Ayn District of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Citing their local sources, the SOHR report said, “the clashes left two members of ‘Ahrar Al-Sharqiyyah’ and one member of ‘Al-Hamzat’ injured. The reasons behind this fight have yet to be known.”

Infighting between the Turkish-backed militant factions has become a regular event in northern Syria, as the groups continue to engage in violence over a number of issues, including control of stolen goods and buildings.

