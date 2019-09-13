BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – For the third night in a row, a fierce firefight has broken out in the Aleppo countryside between the Kurdish-led forces and Turkish-backed militants.

According to tonight’s report, the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) began clashing at the southern axis of Azaz city, prompting both sides to exchange heavy gunfire.

No casualties have been reported by either side.

Since the implementation of a safe zone in northern Syria, the clashes between the Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish-led forces have mostly taken place in the Aleppo Governorate, where the U.S. has a small presence in the northeastern region.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group because of their affiliation with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which was involved in a violent war with the Turkish Armed Forces for several years.

The Turkish authorities have rejected any type of agreement with the YPG and they have pressured the United States to expel them from the border region.

