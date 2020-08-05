BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M.) – The government security media cell in Iraq said in a press statement that in the early hours on Wednesday morning, a Katyusha missile landed in the vicinity of Baghdad’s Green Zone.

“The missile did not cause any damage or losses, and the launch was from the Dora area, south of the capital,” the Iraqi Security Cell reported this morning.

Some reports alleged that the U.S. military activated its air defense system around the Green Zone to intercept the Katyusha missiles; however, this has not been confirmed by either the American-led Coalition or the Iraqi military.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Green Zone has been subjected, from time to time, to missile attacks launched by unknown assailants.

