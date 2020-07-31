BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Iraqi security media cell announced that two rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport last night.

The cell said in a press statement, “Two Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport without causing any material or human losses.”

They added, “The two missiles launched from two different locations near the international road in the Radwaniyah area, west of Baghdad.”

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack on the Baghdad International Airport.

It is noteworthy to mention that this is just one of several attacks that have been carried out against Iraqi installations this month.

While the U.S. has deployed its Patriot Missile Defense System near the Baghdad Green Zone, it has only been used once this month.

Advertisements