BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A security source said on Monday that a Katyusha rocket landed near the Baghdad International Airport last night.
According to reports, the the Iraqi army confirmed in a statement that a missile landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport.
The army added that the Katyusha missile had been launched from a village to the west of Baghdad, but had caused no significant damage.
No one immediately claimed responsibility.
The Green Zone and the Baghdad Airport have been targeted by missiles on two occasions in the last week, as the perpetrators of these attacks continue to intensify these strikes.
