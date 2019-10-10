BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Some new reports have surfaced this evening that claim unidentified warplanes targeted the Iranian forces and their allies near the Iraqi border.

According to the reports, most notably from the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the unidentified warplanes targeted the positions of the Iranian Armed Forces and their allies near an undisclosed location along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Neither the Iranian nor the Syrian ministries of defense have confirmed these claims.

Last month, unidentified warplanes, which were believed to be Israeli drones, bombed the border city of Albukamal on two occasions.

The attacks were carried out at night and reportedly killed dozens of Iranian and Iraqi troops in and around Albukamal.

Israel has not formally declared that it was their warplanes that carried out these attacks; however, Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles had carried out similar attacks in Beirut’s southern suburbs around the same time as these strikes.

