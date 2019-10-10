BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Some new reports have surfaced this evening that claim unidentified warplanes targeted the Iranian forces and their allies near the Iraqi border.
According to the reports, most notably from the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the unidentified warplanes targeted the positions of the Iranian Armed Forces and their allies near an undisclosed location along the Syrian-Iraqi border.
Neither the Iranian nor the Syrian ministries of defense have confirmed these claims.
Last month, unidentified warplanes, which were believed to be Israeli drones, bombed the border city of Albukamal on two occasions.
The attacks were carried out at night and reportedly killed dozens of Iranian and Iraqi troops in and around Albukamal.
Israel has not formally declared that it was their warplanes that carried out these attacks; however, Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles had carried out similar attacks in Beirut’s southern suburbs around the same time as these strikes.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.