BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force allegedly launched airstrikes over the Al-Zawiyah Mountain region in the Idlib Governorate this evening, opposition activists reported over social media.
According to the reports, the Russian Air Force targeted the towns of Deir Sinbol, Baynin, and Shinan in the Al-Zawiyah Mountain region.
Despite these claims, it is still not clear whether or not it was the Russian Air Force or their partners from the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF).
Due to the time these strikes were reported, Al-Masdar is unable to confirm whether or not it was the Russians or Syrians.
The Al-Zawiyah Mountain region, which is where the strikes were reported, is an imperative area that is home to several important towns like Ariha and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
While the Russian Air Force did attack three different sites over the last two days in Idlib, these strikes have been primarily concentrated on the western part of the governorate.
In particular, the Russian Air Force has concentrated their strikes on the Jisr Al-Shughour District, which is where a large number of foreign jihadists are currently based.
