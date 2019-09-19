BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Several reports released Thursday morning said that the Iranian-backed forces in the city of Albukamal were targeted by unknown drones on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the drones were flying low over Albukamal around 8 P.M. (local time), when they began bombing the forces inside the city.

Some claims allege it was the U.S. Armed Forces that carried out the strikes over Albukamal. In particular, the claims said U.S. drones flying out of the Tanf Base in southeastern Homs were behind this attack.

No casualties have been reported.

This latest attack marked the second time in the last 48 hours that there have been reports of airstrikes over the city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Albukamal is a city located along the Syrian-Iraqi border; it has been under the control of the Syrian Armed Forces since their successful rural Deir Ezzor offensive in 2017.

Once Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen were captured, the Iranian military began moving their bases to these cities, which was in compliance with a request from the Russian Armed Forces to move operations from Daraa.

Advertisements