India bought 36 Rafale fighter jets from France in 2016 under an $8.7 billion deal. The delivery is expected to be completed by the first half of 2021.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has posted a video on his Twitter feed capturing the moment when one of the Rafale fighter jets from France lands at Ambala Airbase in Haryana, India.

In the video, the aircraft is seen successfully touching down on the airstrip.

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, the minister announced that five Rafale jets had landed safely at the air base, which, according to him, marks “the beginning of a new era” in India’s military history.

Source: Sputnik

