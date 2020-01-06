Ismail Ghaani, the successor of slain Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, vowed to work towards the expulsion of US troops from the region, speaking to a journalist shortly after his appointment, in Tehran on Monday.

“Our promise is to continue the path of martyr Soleimani. Due to the martyrdom of Soleimani, our promise will be the expulsion of the US from the region in different steps, and continuing to expand the global governance of Imam Muhammad al-Mahdi,” he said.

“Regarding his revenge, God has promised his revenge, and the main avenger is God, and something will certainly be done. Avenging these valuable drops of blood however will continue until the main avenger who is Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi (AS) comes,” he said, refering to Shia Twelver Muslims’ eschatological redeemer.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming that the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised to retaliate.

Credit: Ruptly

