BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – What happened to the American aircraft carrier is the result of the work, behavior and crimes committed by the U.S., said the commander of the Quds Force, General Ismail Ghaani, the successor of the late Major-General Qassem Soleimani.
He said in a military meeting, as quoted by the Iranian Al-Alam TV channel:
“The Americans should not accuse others for what happened to the aircraft carrier because it was the result of the fire they set,” noting that “the difficult days have not come yet and there are very difficult days awaiting the United States and the Zionist entity.”
“The U.S. military is exhausted and its military equipment has turned into worn-out iron parts. America must accept its current state and not harm humanity and its people any more,” he added.
Brigadier General Ghayeb Bror, the senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, was also quoted by Al-Alam as saying:
“This psychological warfare does not affect any of the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards by one iota. Our issue is to eliminate the fake and usurped regime that committed the worst crimes against humanity.”
He continued, “It is better for you to think about completing and protecting the high concrete walls that you have built around you so that the sons of Islam will not tighten you down.”
According to the New York Times, the U.S. and Israel formed a “joint strategy” to assassinate leaders of the IRGC.
Hostility between Tehran and Washington has grown since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed sanctions on Iran that paralyzed its economy.
Iran responded by gradually reducing its obligations under the agreement signed in 2015.
The hostility reached unprecedented levels in early January, when the Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.
On January 9, Iran later responded by firing missiles at two bases hosting American forces in Iraq.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.