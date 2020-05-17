BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – On Saturday, the new Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, was photographed wearing Hashd Al-Shaabi’s (Popular Mobilization Units) uniform.
During his visit to te commission’s headquarters in Baghdad, some pictures were taken of Kazemi wearing the Hashd Al-Shaabi uniform in a show of support to the paramilitary force.
This is the first time that an Iraqi Prime Minister has appeared in Hashd Al-Shaabi fatigues, an Iraqi source said last night.
The previous premiers, Haider al-Abadi and Adel Abdul-Mahdi, did not wear the Hashd Al-Shaabi uniform, but Abadi did show up to the battlefield in military fatigues to show his support to the Iraqi forces.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak across the world, Iraq was experiencing nationwide protests that called for the end of corruption and dismissal of the government.
As the new premier of Iraq, Kazemi will attempt to unify the people, while ending the corruption that has plagued some sectors of the country.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.