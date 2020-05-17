BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – On Saturday, the new Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, was photographed wearing Hashd Al-Shaabi’s (Popular Mobilization Units) uniform.

During his visit to te commission’s headquarters in Baghdad, some pictures were taken of Kazemi wearing the Hashd Al-Shaabi uniform in a show of support to the paramilitary force.

This is the first time that an Iraqi Prime Minister has appeared in Hashd Al-Shaabi fatigues, an Iraqi source said last night.

The previous premiers, Haider al-Abadi and Adel Abdul-Mahdi, did not wear the Hashd Al-Shaabi uniform, but Abadi did show up to the battlefield in military fatigues to show his support to the Iraqi forces.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak across the world, Iraq was experiencing nationwide protests that called for the end of corruption and dismissal of the government.

As the new premier of Iraq, Kazemi will attempt to unify the people, while ending the corruption that has plagued some sectors of the country.

