BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – New photos released by a pro-opposition website showed the destruction of some Turkish-supplied armored vehicles during the battles in southern Idlib earlier this year.

The Smart News Agency’s photos specifically showed the Turkish-supplied vehicles that were destroyed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the town of Kansafra, which is located in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib.

The Syrian Arab Army was involved in a heavy battle with the jihadist rebels in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region earlier this year, as they captured a large chunk of territory from these militants in Idlib and Aleppo.