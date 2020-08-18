BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – On Monday, the U.S. Coalition forces and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) exchanged gunfire in the northern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to the Syrian Arab Army, their checkpoint at the town of Tal Al-Dahab was targeted by a U.S. Coalition helicopter, in addition to gunfire from their ground troops.
As a result of this incident at the Rasho checkpoint, at least one Syrian Arab Army soldier was killed and two others were wounded.
As shown in the new photos released by Sputnik, the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoint suffered significant damage due to the incident with the U.S. Coalition forces.
The U.S. Coalition maintains they did not launch any air attack against the Syrian Army and claim they were acting in self-defense.
This latest incident in the Al-Qamishli countryside has furthered the tensions in northeastern Syria, as locals in the town of Tal Al-Dahab held a demonstration against the U.S. Coalition forces after the attack.
