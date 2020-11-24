BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Saudi media published pictures of the Aramco oil station, which was targeted by the Ansarallah (Houthis) Movement in the city of Jeddah.

The Saudi newspaper, Al-Yaum, stated that the building “suffered limited damage at the petroleum distribution station in Jeddah,” without providing further details.

An official at the Saudi Aramco Oil Company said earlier on Tuesday, “The clients were not affected by the attack by the Yemeni Houthi group on a plant for the distribution of petroleum products north of Jeddah,” stressing that the company “showed its ability to deal with the attack and the firefighters have responded.”

The official confirmed that ” one tank was hit out of 13 in the Jeddah facility,” adding that “the tank that was damaged in the distribution station in Jeddah represents 10% of all stored fuel.”

The Aramco official said, “The targeted distribution station is one of three distribution stations for oil products in Jeddah, Mecca and Abha,” describing the site as a “very important facility” that distributes more than 120,000 barrels of products per day.

On Monday, an official source in the Saudi Ministry of Energy announced, “a fire broke out in a fuel tank at the petroleum products distribution station, north of Jeddah, as a result of a terrorist attack with a projectile.”

The largest attack by the Yemeni group on the Saudi Aramco facilities took place on September 14, 2019, when drones and missiles were used to strike two oil facilities belonging to the Saudi oil giant Abqaiq and Hijra Khurais in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia, which affected the oil production of the Gulf Kingdom.