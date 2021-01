BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released several new photos of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) special forces in the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region that is located near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

In the photos released by SANA, the Syrian Army’s special forces can be seen moving through the heavy snow of Jabal Al-Sheikh, as the news agency captures rare images of them in their new winter gear uniforms.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

ADVERTISEMENT