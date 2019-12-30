BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – A new photo of Turkish-backed Syrian militants in Libya has surfaced on the social media platform Twitter this week amid reports of hundreds of Syrian National Army (SNA) fighters deploying to the North African nation.
In a photo released on Monday, five Syrian militants were photographed near an airplane in what is alleged to Libya after traveling from the Turkish city of Gaziantep.
Someone should seriously take away all phones from Syrian fighters before deploying them anywhere… 😑 pic.twitter.com/glZwVly9Lq
— Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) December 30, 2019
This latest photo comes just two days after two videos surfaced of Syrian militants near the capital city of Tripoli.
While both the Syrian National Army and Government of National Accord (GNA) have denied the authenticity of these videos, online flight observers have tracked the movement of several aircraft from Turkey to Libya over the last few days.
