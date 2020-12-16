BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Iranian state television published on Wednesday, a picture of the commander of the Quds Force, General Ismail Ghaani, visiting the shrine of Sayyida Zainab on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The state television program did not specify the date of the visit or the objectives of the visit of the Quds Force commander to Damascus; however, it is common for Shia pilgrims to visit the shrine of Sayyida Zainab in the southern part of the capital.

Ghaani, who succeeded the late commander of the Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani, has already visited Syria and Iraq since named the head of this unit in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to Soleimani, Ghaani has met with the leaders of Iran’s allied forces in Iraq and Syria over the last year, as the Quds Force commander continues the legacy of his predecessor and the Islamic Republic’s role in the two countries, along with Palestine.

A new article posted by the Mehr News Agency on Tuesday, revealed that Ghaani’s predecessor not only visited Syria and Iraq, but also the Palestinian territories.

The article quoted a Palestinian-Canadian human rights activist, who revealed that Soleimani visited the Gaza Strip on several occasions, despite the fact it is cutoff by land, air and sea by Israel.