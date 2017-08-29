BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their long-awaited push towards the provincial capital of the Deir Ezzor Goverorate last week, following the complete liberation of the Homs’ northeastern countryside.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies from Liwaa Fatemiyoun and Hezbollah have taken the offensive along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway, liberating over 30km of territory, including several desert villages.

Following the liberation of Kasrat Al-Faraj, Wadi Al-Buwayb, and Jadidat Al-Huwayz on Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army managed to advance to the outskirts of Haloubah, which is an important town located along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is now approximately 66km away from lifting the two year long siege on the provincial capital of Deir Ezzor.

With mostly desert terrain ahead of them, the Syrian Arab Army could be at the outskirts of the provincial capital in the coming weeks, as they continue to steamroll the remaining terrorists in the region.