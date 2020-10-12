BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – Numerous samples of the latest military equipment were presented at the military parade in the DPRK on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, which was held last Saturday.
For example, many experts drew attention to the 8×8 wheeled self-propelled artillery, which had not been previously shown anywhere.
These armored vehicles are similar in design to the American M1128 from the Stryker series. Apparently, the armored personnel carriers known as M-2010 were taken as a basis.
To install a powerful cannon in the rear, it was necessary to restructure the entire design, including moving the engine forward, according to the newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
Self-propelled artillery provided strong armor and lost the ability to swim over water obstacles.
The new main battle tank, which combines the features of the T-14 (Armata) and the American Abrams, has also aroused great interest as well.
The undercarriage has seven wheels on each side.
The hull features strong front protection. The turret with an elongated 115-mm cannon is inhabited, but the designers significantly increased its ability to withstand enemy weapons.
Sources: Sputnik, Rossiyskaya Gazeta
