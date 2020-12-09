BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Russian producers decided to shoot a movie about the downing of the Russian Su-24 jet by the Turkish air defenses in 2015, and the killing of the Russian pilot Oleg Peshkov.

The tragic incident occurred on November 24, 2015, which prompted the crew to eject from the aircraft into enemy-held territory in Idlib. Peshkov was shot dead by the jihadist forces in the area while attempting to parachute to safety in the northwestern Syria.

A special operation was also launched by the Russian Armed Forces to rescue the crewmember Konstantin Morachten, who survived the incident.

Later, all the jihadists who participated in the killing of the pilot were eliminated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, and the pilot was posthumously awarded the title Hero of Russia.

The film, entitled “Heaven”, is scheduled to be shown next year, and according to the general producer of Trix Media, Enisa Yurchenko, the filming of the war drama has been going on for several months and some of its clips were filmed in Crimea.

At the same time, the story of the pilot’s killing and the rescue operation for the crewmember will be presented in documentary resolution. The script was written after interviews with the direct participants of these events, their families, colleagues, friends, and specialists in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is noteworthy to mention that many of the scenes were filmed at Hmeimim Airport and the Tartous naval basein Syria. The preparation period for the filming took 11 months. The film crew and cast traveled to Syria several times during the filming period.