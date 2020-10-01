BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Last night, missiles fired by unknown assailants targeted the vicinity of the International Coalition’s headquarters in the Erbil Governorate.

According to the International Coalition’s spokesperson, Col. Wayne Marotto, the missiles fell near their headquarters in Erbil, but none of them actually hit the installation.

“Initial reports that Indirect Fire did not land on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was no damage or casualties. Incident is under investigation,” Col. Marotto tweeted last night.

The missiles were also said to have targeted the location of an Iranian opposition party, but the reports said none of them hit their intended targets.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack.