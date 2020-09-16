BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – On Wednesday, an Iraqi security source reported that a Katyusha missile fell on the Green Zone in central Baghdad, indicating that sirens sounded in the area.

The government security media cell said in a press release, “A Katyusha rocket landed inside the Green Zone, specifically on residential building No. 31 in the Al-Qadisiyah residential complex.”

They added, “The launch of the missile was from the al-Amil neighborhood, near the Al-Hadi Mosque.”