BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iraqi Security Information Cell reported that a missile strike targeted one of their military bases north of Baghdad.
The cell said in a statement that “3 Katyusha rockets fell on Balad Airbase in the Salaheddine Governorate.”
سقوط ثلاثة صواريخ نوع كاتيوشا على قاعدة بلد الجوية بمحافظة صلاح الدين، دون خسائر تذكر، كمعلومات أولية.
وسنوافيكم التفاصيل لاحقاً.
— خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) August 13, 2020
The cell said that the preliminary information indicates that there were no significant losses.
No further details were released at this time.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.