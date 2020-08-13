BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iraqi Security Information Cell reported that a missile strike targeted one of their military bases north of Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement that “3 Katyusha rockets fell on Balad Airbase in the Salaheddine Governorate.”

سقوط ثلاثة صواريخ نوع كاتيوشا على قاعدة بلد الجوية بمحافظة صلاح الدين، دون خسائر تذكر، كمعلومات أولية. وسنوافيكم التفاصيل لاحقاً. — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) August 13, 2020

The cell said that the preliminary information indicates that there were no significant losses.

No further details were released at this time.