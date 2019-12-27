BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) offensive in southeastern Idlib has lasted a week now and their troops have captured dozens of towns and villages that were previously under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.

Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Army kicked off their offensive on Thursday, December 19th, after mobilizing thousands of soldiers a few days prior to the start of the operation.

The Syrian Army did not waste much time after beginning the offensive, as their troops had advanced as far west as Jarjanaz just a few days after starting the operation.

Once Jarjanaz was captured, the Syrian Army quickly pushed westward at another axis to not only gain fire control over the M-5 Highway south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, but also, to secure their advances.

Since capturing over 40 towns and villages, however, the Syrian Arab Army has temporarily halted their attack, as the weather conditions in the Idlib Governorate have grounded their air force.

Despite this, the Syrian Arab Army appears poised to push to not only Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, but also, the key city of Saraqib, which is strategically located along two major highways.

