BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The battle for Tripoli began in April 2019 when the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, stormed several areas around the capital city.

Since then, the battle for Tripoli has been experienced sporadic fighting, with little ground gained until the recent push by the Libyan National Army in December.

The LNA has managed to capture several sites in and around Tripoli, putting their forces at the southern neighborhoods of the city.

According to the latest reports from the area, the Libyan National Army captured several sites in southern Tripoli, including the Police Academy and Military Engineering School.

The Libyan National Army is now attempting to capture the sites south of Tripoli’s city-center.

However, in the coming days, the battle for Tripoli could experience a major twist, as Turkey is expected to vote on whether or not to deploy their armed forces to the Libyan capital.

Should the Turkish Armed Forces enter the battle, this could be a major turning point and significant boost to the exhausted Government of National Accord (GNA) troops.

