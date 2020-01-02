BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The battle for Tripoli began in April 2019 when the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, stormed several areas around the capital city.
Since then, the battle for Tripoli has been experienced sporadic fighting, with little ground gained until the recent push by the Libyan National Army in December.
The LNA has managed to capture several sites in and around Tripoli, putting their forces at the southern neighborhoods of the city.
According to the latest reports from the area, the Libyan National Army captured several sites in southern Tripoli, including the Police Academy and Military Engineering School.
The Libyan National Army is now attempting to capture the sites south of Tripoli’s city-center.
However, in the coming days, the battle for Tripoli could experience a major twist, as Turkey is expected to vote on whether or not to deploy their armed forces to the Libyan capital.
Should the Turkish Armed Forces enter the battle, this could be a major turning point and significant boost to the exhausted Government of National Accord (GNA) troops.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.