BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Last Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) kicked off their long-awaited offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture over 35 towns and villages over the course of four days, putting them in position to strike the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
In addition to advancing towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, the Syrian Arab Army has also found themselves on the verge of besieging the Turkish troops that are currently deployed to an observation post in southeast Idlib.
Despite this wide-scale advance, however, the offensive has proven costly for the Syrian Arab Army as 50+ soldiers have been killed and another 70 have been wounded.
The main objective of this offensive has been to capture Ma’arat Al-Nu’man; however, according to local reports, negotiations are under way to hand the city over to the Syriian Arab Army.
If this does happen, the Syrian Arab Army will have achieved another major victory in the southern countryside of Idlib, with the first being the capture of Khan Sheikhoun in October.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.