BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Last Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) kicked off their long-awaited offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture over 35 towns and villages over the course of four days, putting them in position to strike the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

In addition to advancing towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, the Syrian Arab Army has also found themselves on the verge of besieging the Turkish troops that are currently deployed to an observation post in southeast Idlib.

Despite this wide-scale advance, however, the offensive has proven costly for the Syrian Arab Army as 50+ soldiers have been killed and another 70 have been wounded.

The main objective of this offensive has been to capture Ma’arat Al-Nu’man; however, according to local reports, negotiations are under way to hand the city over to the Syriian Arab Army.

If this does happen, the Syrian Arab Army will have achieved another major victory in the southern countryside of Idlib, with the first being the capture of Khan Sheikhoun in October.

