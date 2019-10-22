BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an agreement on Tuesday to hold joint patrols along the Syrian-Turkish border region.

These patrols, which will focus on the region between Jarabulus and Al-Malikiyah, will allow the Turkish military to enter as far as 10-kilometers-deep into the proposed demilitarized zone along this border area.

At the same time, the 10-km-deep demilitarized zone will also allow for the Syrian border guards and Russian military police to conduct their own patrols within this vast region that stretches from Aleppo to Al-Hasakah.

The agreement will also see the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) withdraw at least 32km south of the Turkish border.

While this may not be ideal for the SDF and YPG, it should halt the Turkish military’s operations along the border region

Furthermore, the Syrian military will have access to several points along the Turkish border region for the first time in several years; this was something that the Russian government wanted to ensure during Tuesday’s meeting with Turkey.

Lastly, the Syrian military can begin to focus on the Idlib front now that an agreement has been made along the border; this will likely spell trouble for the remaining jihadists inside northwestern Syria.