BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants launched a big offensive in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate this past weekend after several unsuccessful attempts to capture the key Tal Tamr District in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA), the Turkish-backed militants stormed the defenses of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at the north flank of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

According to a military source in the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants managed to score a quick advance on Saturday after they captured some points north of ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

However, their success would be short lived, as the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces regrouped to launch a swift counter-offensive to drive back the militants from the ‘Ayn ‘Issa internally displaced camp and small village of Saida.

The source told Al-Masdar News that the IDP camp and Saida are now “no-man’s land” as neither side controls any ground at these sites near ‘Ayn ‘Issa.

He would add that the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces have reinforced their lines at ‘Ayn ‘Issa, but the Turkish Air Force drones continue to harass their troops with periodic strikes.

The civilians at the IDP camp have since been relocated to an area away from the lines so that the SAA and SDF can ensure their safety.

