BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The battle for northeastern Syria has recently intensified as both the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continue to send troops to this front.
On Tuesday, the Turkish-backed militants were able to score a new advance in northeastern Syria when their troops managed to capture the hilltops west of Tal Tamr.
This advance by the Turkish-backed militants in northeastern Syria came just hours after their first attack was repelled by the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The Turkish-backed militants are trying to capture the key town of Tal Tamr, which is one of the key areas located southeast of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
Ras Al-‘Ayn is a border city in northwestern Al-Hasakah that was captured by the Turkish-backed militants during the first two weeks of their northeastern Syria operation that was dubbed “Peace Spring”.
Since then, the Turkish-backed militants have repeatedly tried to expand their presence in northeastern Syria; however, they have faced heavy resistance from the SAA and SDF troops in the Tal Tamr area.
