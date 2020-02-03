BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made an important advance in the northeastern part of the Idlib Governorate on Monday, as their troops managed to reach an imperative highway.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army kicked off the day by capturing two towns located southwest of Saraqib.

Not long after capturing these two towns, the Syrian Arab Army pressed further northwest towards the strategic Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

The Syrian Army would once again seize two towns, but this time they were able to establish their first presence along the Idlib part of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (map below).

The Syrian Army is now in position to attack two major cities in the Idlib Governorate: Saraqib and Ariha.

However, while the Syrian Army is close to both cities, the Turkish military is currently trying to block their advance to them.

According to a field source in Idlib, the Turkish military is currently posted up around Saraqib to ensure that the Syrian Army does not take the city.

If the Syrian Army were take control of Saraqib, they would have full control of the highway from Aleppo to Damascus.

