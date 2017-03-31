BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – The new jihadist coalition, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, launched a new assault in the western sector of Aleppo City on Friday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the Great Prophet Mosque in the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham reportedly began the assault by storming the western part of the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter on Friday morning; this resulted in a series of intense clashes that are still ongoing.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the jihadist rebels are attempting to reestablish control over the mosque area and push east towards the Air Force Intelligence headquarters.

In the past, the jihadist rebels have launched similar attacks to capture this area; however, they have always been repelled after several hours of fighting with the Syrian Arab Army forces inside Al-Zahra’a.

SAA should wipe them from the area ❗

