BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The new Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett didn’t waste much time in office before the Israeli military launched strikes over neighboring Syria and Palestine.
On Tuesday morning, the Israeli military launched strikes on Gaza and Damascus in a bid to assassinate members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s leadership.
Beginning in Palestine’s Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force killed one of the senior commanders of the PIJ, Baha’a Abu Al-Ata, after bombing the Palestinian group’s bases.
Following this attack, the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on the Mezzeh District of Damascus, killing two people and wounding ten oth.rs.
The Israeli attack on Damascus was meant to eliminate another leader from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad; however, it ended up killing the daughter and cousin of the commander.
This string of attacks by the Israeli military has begun the tenure of Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right, which is a right-wing political party
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.