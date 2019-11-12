BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The new Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett didn’t waste much time in office before the Israeli military launched strikes over neighboring Syria and Palestine.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli military launched strikes on Gaza and Damascus in a bid to assassinate members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s leadership.

Beginning in Palestine’s Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force killed one of the senior commanders of the PIJ, Baha’a Abu Al-Ata, after bombing the Palestinian group’s bases.

Following this attack, the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on the Mezzeh District of Damascus, killing two people and wounding ten oth.rs.

The Israeli attack on Damascus was meant to eliminate another leader from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad; however, it ended up killing the daughter and cousin of the commander.

This string of attacks by the Israeli military has begun the tenure of Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right, which is a right-wing political party

Advertisements