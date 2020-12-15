BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency announced that they conducted a successful series of tests of an advanced version of the David’s Sling system in recent weeks.

According to a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the success of the series of tests “constitutes an important milestone” for Israel’s ability to “defend itself against current and future threats in the region.”

The statement said, “For the first time in the world, missiles were launched from different defense systems with different interception ranges. All targets that were fired at interceptors were eliminated.”

The statement revealed that the interceptor missiles “were able to intercept missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and a precision missiles.”

“The successful experiment tested for the first time an integrated multi-layered interception of the entire Israeli defense system. It is one of the most advanced systems in the world, providing protection against threats from near and far arenas,” said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who witnessed one of the interceptions during the experiment. .

The David’s Sling system is designed to shoot down missiles with a range of 100 to 200 km, cruise missiles and drones.