BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Presidency of the Syrian Republic announced on Wednesday, that President Bashar Al-Assad has received a message from the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, on “strengthening cooperation between the two countries.”
The presidential statement stated, “Al-Assad received a message from Al-Kazimi, which was transmitted by Faleh Al-Fayyad, the prime minister’s envoy, and head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq.”
It said: “The message centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, continuing consultations and coordination on developments in the political and security situations in the region, efforts to combat terrorism and enhancing border security between the two countries.”
It was emphasized during al-Assad’s meeting with the Iraqi envoy, according to the statement, that “defeating the terrorism that the Syrian and Iraqi peoples have suffered and are still suffering from, will only be at their hands and with the armies of the two countries who have achieved great achievements in this regard, and were able to liberate most of the lands that the terrorists were in control of them, despite the great external support they have received over the past years.”
The two sides affirmed that “the economic and security challenges facing the region and the dangerous external plans that are being drawn for it, require close cooperation between their countries in order to thwart these plans and put an end to foreign interference in its affairs.”
It is noteworthy that Falih al-Fayyad had met with Assad several times during the past years as a delegate of the heads of successive Iraqi governments.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.