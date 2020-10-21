BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Iranian Army announced that it had successfully tested the “Khordad 15” and “Khordad 3” air defense systems during the “Defenders of Wiliyat 99” maneuvers.

These air defense systems that were used by the Iranian forces reportedly hit all intended targets in the northern part of the country.

The Iranian Armed Forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began the Wiliyat 99 joint maneuvers on Wednesday in the Semnan Province of the Islamic Republic.

According to the Iranian Fars Agency , “the maneuvers are taking place in an area covering more than half of the country with the participation of the army’s air defense units and the Revolutionary Guards’ air and space force, during which they will use missiles, radar, reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems, in addition to communications and monitoring systems.”

“It will be simulated to counter various low, medium and high-range air threats, and it is planned to use the new generation of locally manufactured equipment and weapons, and to apply new tactical methods in the field of air defense and monitoring.”

Brigadier General Ghadir Rahimzadeh, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense units, said that the maneuvers will be similar to real military operations and will be in response to what he described as the threats of the enemies, indicating that the exercises will embody the unity and harmony of the joint forces in the army and the Revolutionary Guard.