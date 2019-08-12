BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – In the next two weeks, the Iranian military will introduce their upgraded version of their Bavar-373 air defense system.

According to the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro, this upgraded air defense system will not only replace the Russian-supplied S-300, but also surpass the latter.

“According to the data presented, the Iranian Bavar-373 radars can detect air targets at distances of up to 300 kilometers, and, in addition to aircraft, the radar is able to detect cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as small drones. According to unconfirmed data, the radar is also capable of detecting stealth aircraft, which makes it an effective means of combating F-22 and F-35 fighters, which, incidentally, were recently discovered near the Iranian borders,” the publication stated.

“Iran has already announced that its own air defense system will allow it to compete with Russian air defense systems, which, in particular, is facilitated by its low cost,” they added.



The Iranian military previously acquired the Russian S-300 in 2015, but their engineers had already begun working on a new air defense system to improve their capabilities.

Some publications reported earlier this year that Iran was mulling the purchase of the Russian S-400 system; however, Russian officials later revealed that Tehran had yet to inquire about such an acquisition.

