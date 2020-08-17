BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) blocked a U.S. military convoy from bypassing the Rasho checkpoint near the small village of Tal Al-Dahab on Monday.

According to a field report from northeastern Syria, a U.S. military convoy consisting of four armored vehicles attempted to cross the checkpoint near Tal Al-Dahab; however, they were turned away by the Syrian Army soldiers who present there.

The report revealed that a confrontation took place between the two sides, culminating in an exchange of gunfire on the Syrian Army’s checkpoint.

At the same time, local activists reported that an aircraft attacked the Syrian Army’s checkpoint after they refused to give way to the U.S. Coalition forces.

The report said one soldier was instantly killed by the attack, while two others were critically wounded and transferred to the National Hospital in the city of Al-Qamishli.

No details could be confirmed about the U.S. Coalition forces; however, some local activists claimed a few soldiers were wounded during the exchange, but this has not been corroborated by the Coalition’s official media wing.

Since this incident, the Syrian Army has moved reinforcements to the area and strengthened their positions around the main roads southeast of Al-Qamishli.