BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – A spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, announced on Sunday that an accident occurred at the electricity distribution network section of the uranium enrichment facility at the Natanz reactor.

Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident had taken place in a part of the electricity distribution network of the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz, the Fars News Agency reported.

Kamalvandi said that the accident did not lead to nuclear contamination nor did it result in any injuries, stressing that the Iranian authorities are working to verify its causes.

According to the spokesman, “the Martyr Ahmadi Roshan site for uranium enrichment in Natanz was exposed to an accident at dawn on Sunday.”

Kamalvandi added that investigations are underway to find out the causes of the accident, and it will be announced at a later time.

No further details have been released at this time.

Source: Fars News

