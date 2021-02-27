BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:25 P.M.) – The Associated Press, citing Maxar Technologies, released pictures that it said showed a site on the Syrian-Iraqi border that was targeted by the US raid this week.

In the images taken by Maxar Technologies, the aftermath of the U.S. strikes can be seen at a base belonging to the Iraqi paramilitary groups near the border-city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

In one particular image, the destruction of several small buildings are shown near what is believed to be the primary headquarters of the Iraqi paramilitary groups.

The Pentagon’s spokesperson, John Kirby, said that the U.S. Air Force completely destroyed nine sites and partially damaged two others of the “Iranian-backed militants” in eastern Syria.

The death toll from the U.S. attack is still unknown and it is likely that it will not be released by the Iraqi paramilitary forces, as information from eastern Syria is scarce.

The Syrian government has condemned the U.S.’ attack on Thursday, accusing Washington of violating international law and the charter of the United Nations.

Furthermore, Iran and Russia both issued statements condemning the attack by the U.S. forces. On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Tehran to discuss the situation.

