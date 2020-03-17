BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Two images released by Sputnik Arabic on Tuesday showed the destruction of three Turkish-supplied vehicles during the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate in February.
In the first image shared by Sputnik Arabic, three destroyed Turkish-supplied vehicles can be seen in the town of Miznaz, which was the scene of two violent battles in the month of February. .
The battles for Miznaz and Kafr Halab were some of the most violent during the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in southern Aleppo last month.
While the Syrian Army was able to capture both towns and hold onto them after a powerful counter-attack by the jihadist rebels, this front has witnessed very little violence in the month of March, as most of the fighting has switched to the Idlib Governorate.
The Aleppo Governorate will not likely witness anymore battles for the next few months, as the Syrian Army is solely concerned with the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), which is currently blocked in the Idlib Governorate.
