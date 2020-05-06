BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The naval base of the Egyptian Armed Forces in Alexandria received today a German-made S-43 submarine to join the fleet of the country’s navy.

According to the Egyptian media, the armed forces of the country announced the departure of the aforementioned submarine from Germany heading to Egypt last month.

The media said that this model of submarines is characterized by a sailing range of 20,000 km, in addition to the ability to launch torpedoes and missiles.

The Egyptian Navy also been provided with the latest combat systems and navigational and communication devices for electronic war; it is poised to secure regional economic waters of the country.

Last month, the military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces said that the submarine left Germany after “receiving it” and completing preparations for its crew.

The spokesman, Colonel Tamer Al-Rifai, said: “The S-43 submarine will conduct a number of joint naval exercises with the navies of a number of friendly countries during the journey back to the homeland.”

