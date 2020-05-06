BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The naval base of the Egyptian Armed Forces in Alexandria received today a German-made S-43 submarine to join the fleet of the country’s navy.
According to the Egyptian media, the armed forces of the country announced the departure of the aforementioned submarine from Germany heading to Egypt last month.
The media said that this model of submarines is characterized by a sailing range of 20,000 km, in addition to the ability to launch torpedoes and missiles.
The Egyptian Navy also been provided with the latest combat systems and navigational and communication devices for electronic war; it is poised to secure regional economic waters of the country.
Last month, the military spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces said that the submarine left Germany after “receiving it” and completing preparations for its crew.
The spokesman, Colonel Tamer Al-Rifai, said: “The S-43 submarine will conduct a number of joint naval exercises with the navies of a number of friendly countries during the journey back to the homeland.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.