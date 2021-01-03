BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – A new video has been released by the Arab media of the moment the commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, were assassinated near Baghdad International Airport.

The video, which was first posted by Sabereen News on their official Telegram channel, was shared on several social media platforms on Sunday, as the footage was seen for the first time on the anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani and Mohandis.

In the video, which was captured by CCTV, a powerful explosion can be seen after the U.S. raid struck the convoy of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis outside the Baghdad International Airport.

فيديو ينشر لأول مرة يظهر لحظة قصف سيارة قائد فيلق القدس قاسم سليماني قرب مطار #بغداد قبل عام. pic.twitter.com/BvVsvh4YoK — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) January 2, 2021

Following the attack on January 3rd, 2020, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran launched dozens of rockets toward the U.S. military’s positions at two Iraqi army bases.

Since this incident, tensions between the two country have been incredibly high, with Washington and Tehran both trading threats of force in the Persian Gulf region.

On November 27th, 2020, the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated outside of Tehran by unknown assailants. Tehran has accused Israel of being behind this attack, and since this assassination, tensions have skyrocketed between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other.